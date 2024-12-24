Was Celtics Loss to Magic Concerning? | You Got Boston w/ Noa Dalzell

Celtics reporter Noa Dalzell recaps the Celtics loss to the Magic — and recaps two (small) areas of concern. With Jayson Tatum a last-minute scratch due to illness, Jaylen Brown leads the way with 35 points. But, the Celtics record just 13 assists, and shoot 8-32 from beyond the arc. Noa discusses what to make of the loss in the latest episode of You Got Boston.

0:00 – Celtics lose to Magic

3:54 – Magic’s strong performance

8:02 – Backup wing struggles

10:31 – Celtics’ shooting performance

11:34 – Celtics’ ball movement

14:01 – Magic’s playoff threat

15:20 – Jaylen Brown

16:55 – Celtics’ third quarter woes

21:12 – Celtics’ upcoming challenges

23:00 – Focus on positives

26:02 – Upcoming coverage plans

