Subscribe
Home Featured Banner

Was Celtics Loss vs Bucks a Good or Bad Thing?

The Celtics sat Jayson Tatum and Al Horford and lost a surprisingly tight battle with the Bucks. Now, their playoff path looks better.
Bobby ManningBy 1 Min Read

The Bucks escaped with a win over the Celtics without Al Horford or Jayson Tatum despite seven threes and 10-for-16 shooting from Marcus Smart, a triple-double from Jaylen Brown and 22 points from Daniel Theis. Boston led with two minutes remaining, before a Derrick White pass down by three points to Theis turned into a missed layup and Giannis Antetokounmpo slamming the door. The loss bumped the Bucks up to No. 2 in the east, but is that a good thing if the result is the Celtics host the struggling Bulls in round one of the playoffs?

Bobby Manning debates the good and bad from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Post Views: 26
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.