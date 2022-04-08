Was Celtics Loss vs Bucks a Good or Bad Thing?

The Bucks escaped with a win over the Celtics without Al Horford or Jayson Tatum despite seven threes and 10-for-16 shooting from Marcus Smart, a triple-double from Jaylen Brown and 22 points from Daniel Theis. Boston led with two minutes remaining, before a Derrick White pass down by three points to Theis turned into a missed layup and Giannis Antetokounmpo slamming the door. The loss bumped the Bucks up to No. 2 in the east, but is that a good thing if the result is the Celtics host the struggling Bulls in round one of the playoffs?

Bobby Manning debates the good and bad from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.