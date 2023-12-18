Was Celtics Win vs Magic best Jaylen Brown Game All Season?

BOSTON — After the Celtics’ 114-97 triumph over the Orlando Magic, solidifying their top NBA home record at 14-0, Jaylen Brown spoke with the media. Brown, a crucial factor in the win with 17 of his 31 points scored in the fourth quarter, confidently discussed his impact on the game. He remarked on his three-point shooting, stating, “When my 3 ball is going in, I don’t think there’s anything anybody can do.”

In response to this statement and his standout performance, CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon shared their thoughts on what was arguably one of Brown’s best games of the season.

