Was Celtics Win vs Sixers their best one this season? | Garden Report After Hours

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown led the Celtics to their ninth consecutive victory with 31 points, as they defeated the Philadelphia 76ers 117-99 on Tuesday night. Jayson Tatum contributed 29 points, with 15 coming in the fourth quarter. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss whether this was the best win of the season, considering the limited 3-point attempts. Coach Joe Mazzulla commented on the game’s significance, stating, “From the standpoint of we were able to win a different way, this game showed a template of how teams are going to guard us, and it gives another thing to practice. I thought our guys did a great job.”

