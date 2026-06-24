Was Chris Cenac Jr. the RIGHT Pick For the Celtics?

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, the crew provided instant reaction and analysis to the Boston Celtics selecting PF/C Chris Senac Jr. from the University of Houston with the 27th overall pick. With many people describing the big man as a “project,” how much of an impact will he make in year 1? Why did the Celtics take him?

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/hjpbRRzYw-s

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