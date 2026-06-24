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Was Chris Cenac Jr. the RIGHT Pick For the Celtics?

The Garden Report crew explains why Chris Cenac Jr. could be a long ways away from contributing
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of The Garden Report, the crew provided instant reaction and analysis to the Boston Celtics selecting PF/C Chris Senac Jr. from the University of Houston with the 27th overall pick. With many people describing the big man as a “project,” how much of an impact will he make in year 1? Why did the Celtics take him?

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtube.com/live/hjpbRRzYw-s

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