Steve Bulpett is a Senior NBA Columnist at Heavy.com. Steve joins the show to break down every angle of the Kevin Durant-Jaylen Brown trade saga. Twitter: @SteveBHoop

TIMESTAMPS:

3:11 Durant will most likely be in Brooklyn next year

12:52 Trading Durant would be shortsighted

23:19 Celtics versatile defense concerns coaches around the league

35:19 Jaylen Brown always comes back improved

41:08 Was Jaylen-White-picks ever really on the table?