Was Jets Loss Bill Belichick’s Last Game as Head Coach of Patriots?

FOXBORO — Bill Belichick expressed that he dedicated his all to this season and continues to find joy in coaching. This statement came after the New York Jets ended their 15-game losing streak against the Patriots with a 17-3 win on Sunday, a game that might mark Belichick’s last as head coach. Taylor Kyles from CLNS Media provides a recap of this season-ending game.

