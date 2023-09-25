Did Patriots Make Mistake with JuJu Signing?

In their week 3 matchup against the New York Jets, the New England Patriots notched their first win of the season at Metlife Stadium with a 15-10 final score. With the weather being rainy, the Patriots offense failed to get their bearings and convert, relying heavily on their run game and defense to keep them in the driver’s seat.

In this segment, John Zannis and CLNS Patriots reporter Taylor Kyles discuss Juju Smith-Schuster and his lack of impact so far this season. Did the Patriots make a mistake by signing him?

