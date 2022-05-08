Was Marcus Smart Foul on 3-Pointer Call Correct?

MILWAUKEE — Marcus Smart got fouled by Jrue Holiday down by 3 points with 4 seconds left in Celtics vs Bucks, behind the three point line but the refs called his shot attempt a sweep on the floor. That put Smart at the line for 2 shots in the bonus and his intentional miss on the second didn’t work. The Bucks escaped 103-101 and left Ime Udoka criticizing the officials after the game.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss the factors that led tot he Celtics loss, like going down 13 points in the fourth quarter, giving Giannis Antetokounmpo 42 points and running stagnant offense.