Was Will Campbell the right pick for Patriots?

Will Campbell was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round (4th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.. CLNS Media’s Taylor Kyles and SI’s Mike Kadlick react to everything in the 2025 NFL Draft after Day 1 and most importantly react to what the Patriots did in the 1st Round.

Why should Patriots fans be excited about Will Campbell? @tkyles39 & @mikekadlick tell you why. And it starts with Will Campbell telling Eliot Wolf when he visted him during week 5 “I want to be on your team. I want to be a Patriot” pic.twitter.com/woF5r0jAGN — Patriots on CLNS Media (@PatriotsCLNS) April 25, 2025

0:00 – Will Campbell drafted to Patriots

4:32 – Campbell bought in

8:09 – Jaguars trade for Travis Hunter

10:14 – Prize Picks promotion

11:49 – Falcons trade future first in trade up

15:53 – Howie Roseman at it again

20:45 – Quarterback

24:32 – WR Luther Burden on Day 2?

27:11 – WR Kyle Williams potential

28:56 – BC OL Ozzy Trapillo

30:58 – Offensive weapon needed on Day 2

