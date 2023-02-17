As the Boston Celtics head into All-Star weekend, The A-List Podcast looks beyond into the home stretch of the season and how Boston can navigate their 23 remaining games. The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn believes that health is the biggest hurdle the team will have to mantle, and the Celtics could try to shore up their depth even further with their 15th roster spot.

The Celtics were expected to be players on the buyout market before the March 10th cutoff date, armed with the Danilo Gallinari Disabled Player Exception of $2.23 Million to entice free agents; due to the DPE, Boston would be able to offer the most money to any perspective targets as well as a legitimate shot at a championship. However, Washburn cites Boston’s immense depth as a factor in any buyout target’s decision on choosing their new team.

Per sources, Washburns says that some players are avoiding Boston due to lack of guaranteed minutes, as the team has made it abundantly clear that they’ll keep the hot-handed Sam Hauser as part of their rotation. Can Boston find a way to fill their final roster spot with a complimentary talent that is ok with a limited role? A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani A. Lunis, and Gary Washburn of The A-List Podcast discuss.

