Washburn: The Celtics Need to Add a Wing

Gary Washburn discusses an urgent move for the Celtics to make
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In the latest episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, Gary Washburn dives into where he believes the Celtics stand amongst the contenders of the NBA, and what they can do to re-establish themselves as the clear favorites. He suggests that they use their final roster spot to add a wing player who can defend and score off the bench.

FULL EPISODE:  https://youtu.be/bhmwimOwFXs

