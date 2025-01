Washburn: The Celtics Need to Add a Wing

In the latest episode of the Big 3 NBA Podcast, Gary Washburn dives into where he believes the Celtics stand amongst the contenders of the NBA, and what they can do to re-establish themselves as the clear favorites. He suggests that they use their final roster spot to add a wing player who can defend and score off the bench.

FULL EPISODE: https://youtu.be/bhmwimOwFXs

Celtics All Access is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !