Close Menu
Subscribe
The Big 3 NBA Podcast

Washburn: Celtics Need to ADD Another Wing | Big 3 NBA Podcast

Sherrod, Gary, and Kwani recap the Celtics' Western Conference road trip
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis catch up with Lauren Williams of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and talk Trae Young and trade deadline talk, as well as the Celtics capping off their first West Coast trip of the season. What did we learn?

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.