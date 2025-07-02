Washburn: Celtics Should ‘Seriously Consider’ Signing Damian Lillard

On this episode of The BIG 3 NBA Podcast Our hosts, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the recent Damian Lillard news. Gary declares the Celtics should SERIOUSLY consider signing Damian Lillard.
⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:01 – Celtics free agency talk
3:11 – Low-risk, high-reward
6:43 – Transitioning salary cap
9:01 – Luke out, Luka in
15:20 – Garza’s physicality
16:54 – Al Horford’s future
25:30 – Washburn: Celtics should consider siging Damian Lillard
29:10 – Preparing for 26-27
31:01 – Celtics’ championship window
43:03 – Need for a center
47:13 – Celtics’ playoff potential
