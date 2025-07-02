Washburn: Celtics Should ‘Seriously Consider’ Signing Damian Lillard

On this episode of The BIG 3 NBA Podcast Our hosts, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani A. Lunis discuss the recent Damian Lillard news. Gary declares the Celtics should SERIOUSLY consider signing Damian Lillard.

⏰️0:00 EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

1:01 – Celtics free agency talk

3:11 – Low-risk, high-reward

6:43 – Transitioning salary cap

9:01 – Luke out, Luka in

15:20 – Garza’s physicality

16:54 – Al Horford’s future

25:30 – Washburn: Celtics should consider siging Damian Lillard

29:10 – Preparing for 26-27

31:01 – Celtics’ championship window

43:03 – Need for a center

47:13 – Celtics’ playoff potential

