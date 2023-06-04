Washburn: Jaylen Brown, Joe Mazzulla & Brad Stevens Deserve Share of Blame For Celtics Playoff Exit

On the latest episode of the A List Podcast, Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn dishes out some blame pie after the Celtics Eastern Conference Finals exit vs the Miami Heat.

“He’s gotta step his game up,” Washburn said about Jaylen Brown. “He’s got to get to that next level. The ball handling can’t be your primary weakness anymore. Like, it just can’t happen.” “I blame Brad [Stevens] for again having a bunch of guys on the roster who … just don’t play and can’t play in the playoffs. That was the problem last year.” “I’m gonna blame [Joe] Mazzulla for lack of adjustments, that stubbornness. I feel like … the stubborn act is old, ok? You’re getting lapped,” Washburn said.

