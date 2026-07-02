Gary Washburn: Jaylen Brown-Paul George Trade is a Disaster for Celtics | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the Celtics’ moves so far in free agency. Then they react to the blockbuster Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade, which happened mid-recording.

00:00 Intro

01:38 Gary on Celtics TPE

05:00 Reacting to Celtics free agent signings

18:55 What else can Brad do to add to the roster?

26:53 Subscribe to CLNS on YouTube!

27:12 PrizePicks

28:15 Latest thoughts on the Jaylen Brown saga

36:47 Jaylen Brown trade reaction

The Big 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – Sign up at http://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS & Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 in lineups after you play your first $5 lineup!