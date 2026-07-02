Gary Washburn: Jaylen Brown-Paul George Trade is a Disaster for Celtics | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Kwani Lunis, and Gary Washburn discuss the Celtics’ moves so far in free agency. Then they react to the blockbuster Jaylen Brown-Paul George trade, which happened mid-recording.
00:00 Intro
01:38 Gary on Celtics TPE
05:00 Reacting to Celtics free agent signings
18:55 What else can Brad do to add to the roster?
26:53 Subscribe to CLNS on YouTube!
27:12 PrizePicks
28:15 Latest thoughts on the Jaylen Brown saga
36:47 Jaylen Brown trade reaction
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