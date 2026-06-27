Washburn: Jaylen Brown Situation is a Blemish on Brad Stevens Reputation

In the latest episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, Gary Washburn and A. Sherrod Blakely discussed the failed trade of Jaylen Brown for Giannis Antetokounmpo, and how the situation has left Brad Stevens and the Celtics with an egg on their face. Where does Boston go from here? Can they still get a good return for Jaylen Brown?

Watch the FULL episode: https://youtu.be/I_1m2J996Ts

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