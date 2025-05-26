Washburn: Jayson Tatum has to change his game coming off his injury

Gary Washburn and A. Sherrod Blakely break down the long road to recovery Jayson Tatum faces after suffering a torn Achilles. At just 27 years old and coming off four straight First Team All-NBA selections, Tatum was in the prime of his career before the injury.

Now the question becomes: when he returns, will he still be the same elite player — or will he have to evolve his game to adjust physically and mentally?

The Big 3 NBA Podcast crew explores what this setback means for Tatum’s future, the Celtics’ championship window, and how stars in the past have responded to similar injuries.

Subscribe now to The Big 3 NBA Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify!

📺YouTube: ⁠http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA⁠

🍎Apple: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/24n2h6fx

✳️Spotify: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/8f9e756c⁠

CLNS Media is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!

Join Our Discord Server: https://clnsmedia.com/discord