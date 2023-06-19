In this segment of Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan are joined by longtime Boston Globe writer and reporter Gary Washburn to discuss the Celtics offseason and what to look for going into next season. After the Nuggets won the NBA Finals on the back of Nikola Jokic, Evan asks Gary if Jayson Tatum would be able to do that.

“Tatum has to go in and to this year coming up and being like, this is my MVP year, this is my year,” Washburn said on Celtics Beat.

Will Jayson Tatum take over the league this year and stake his claim for the 2024 NBA MVP? Join in as we discuss!

