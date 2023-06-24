Washburn: Kristaps Porzingis Makes Things “Easier on Jayson and Jaylen”

In a recent segment from the “A List Podcast,” NBA experts Gary Washburn and A. Sherrod Blakely delve into the Boston Celtics’ recent trade of Marcus Smart for Kristaps Porzingis.

Gary Washburn, known for his insightful analysis, suggests this move might have significant benefits for the Celtics’ star duo, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. He states, “I think Kristaps Porzingis will definitely add an element to the offense. He’ll stretch the floor, making things easier on Jayson and Jaylen. He’s a post-up guy too. He can shoot over anybody, he’s a good mid-range shooter and that’s what they need … so I think he’ll fit.”

A. Sherrod Blakely, another esteemed analyst, acknowledges the positives while not shying away from potential drawbacks. He shares, “Well I think there’s a lot of boxes that he checks off some good, some not. He’s a 20-10 guy basically when he plays like starter-like minutes … One negative is, he joins a long and growing list of guys that they’re going to have to do load management with this year.”

