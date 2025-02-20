Close Menu
Way-Too-Early Patriots Predictions + Vrabel INSIGHT w/ Michael Holley | Pats Interference

Michael Holley and Andrew Callahan discuss expectations for Mike Vrabel's first year coaching the Patriots
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

NBC Sports Boston’s Michael Holley returns to the show to share old stories from covering Mike Vrabel as a high school player, Patriots captain and more. Later, the guys set expectations for the Vrabel era and upcoming 2025 season.

0:00 – Intro
0:57 – Belichick False Predictions
3:24 – Covering Mike Vrabel in High School
9:07 – Mike Vrabel’s Sensitivity
11:10 – Mike Vrabel’s Time as a Player
19:40 – Mike Vrabel’s Growth
26:06 – Vrabel’s Early Coaching Stops
31:29 – How Much Power Does Vrabel Have?
36:30 – Jerod Mayo’s Shortcomings
45:50 – Way-Too-Early Predictions

Pats Interference is presented by:

