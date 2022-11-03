We Need Closure to Ime Udoka Saga

Gary Washburn is a Senior NBA Writer for the Boston Globe. He joins the show to discuss the Nets hiring former-Celtics coach Ime Udoka and the noise surrounding it, a different perspective on Kyrie Irving’s antics, and Joe Mazzulla’s big issue seven games into the season. Twitter: @gwashburnglobe

2:01 Celtics players still don’t know what exactly happened

11:17 Could Boston be a little short-sighted with letting Udoka go?

22:35 Is race a factor in this?

38:05 Adding the Ime saga to the Kyrie drama

48:06 What we really should be concerned about after 7 games

