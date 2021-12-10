Week 14 Games to Watch | BetOnline.ag

We kept the profit train rolling last week, going 5-1 on bets given out in our Week 13 Games to Watch article. With the Patriots on a bye week this week, these will be our main source for profit. Let’s hope for a solid Sunday.

Here are my three games to watch, with predictions and picks, brought to you by BetOnline.ag:

Cowboys @ WFT – 1pm

Odds

Spread: Cowboys -4.5

Total: 48

Moneyline: Cowboys -207/Washington +177

Storylines

The Cowboys travel to Washington (or technically Maryland) for the first time this season to take on their division rivals, the Football Team. After dropping two in a row to Kansas City and Las Vegas, Dallas got back on track last Thursday night with a 27-17 win over the Saints. Both Cowboys running backs are nursing injuries, so it’s looking like it’ll be the Dak Prescott show on Sunday. They’ll need it after Mike McCarthy guaranteed a win this week.

Washington has won their last four in row after a rough 2-6 start to the season. Undrafted quarterback Taylor Heinicke is playing himself into a starting role for 2022, and the Football Team’s defense has somehow gotten better since losing star edge rusher Chase Young to a torn ACL. Washington is currently the six seed in the NFC playoff picture – so an at home, in-division win would be massive for them.

Prediction/Pick

I think the buck stops here for Washington. They’ve played great ball of late, but Dallas will end up running away with this one. I think Heinicke could get something going and come close to backdoor cover, but it won’t be enough. The Cowboys win a big one on the road.

Prediction: Cowboys 28 – Washington 23

Side: Cowboys -4.5

Total: OVER 48

Bills @ Buccaneers – 4:25pm

Odds

Spread: Buccaneers -3.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Buccaneers -173/Bills +153

Storylines

After losing back-to-back games to New Orleans and Washington in weeks 8 and 10, Tampa Bay has their mojo back. They’ve won three straight matchups and have put up 30+ points in all three. Tom Brady once again has the Bucs peaking at the right time and is looking to make yet another Super Bowl run.

Meanwhile, The Bills have lost three out of their last five and were decimated by New England last Monday night. Buffalo is in disarray right now. Head coach Sean McDermott was pointing fingers at both his team and his assistant coaches post game, two Bills got into a rift with the media at their press conference, and they now have some serious ground to make up if they want to win the division.

Prediction/Pick

Tom Brady has a 32-3 career record against the Bills, and I think he’ll add a 33rd win this weekend. I don’t think the Bills will get out of the rut they’re in this weekend. Buccaneers win and Brady helps out his old friends in the AFC East standings.

Prediction: Buccaneers 28 – Bills 21

Side: Buccaneers -3.5

Total: UNDER 54

Bears @ Packers – 8:20pm

Odds

Spread: Packers -12.5

Total: 43

Moneyline: Packers -650/Bears +500

Storylines

These teams are in two completely different positions. The Packers sit at 9-3 and, in what is looking like Aaron Rodgers last season with the team, is looking to finally advance to the Super Bowl after losing in the NFC Championship game the last two seasons. Meanwhile, Chicago is 4-8, scoring just 16.8 points per game, and has lost five of their last six games.

Despite all of this, Bears vs. Packers is always a classic. No matter where the two teams are in the standings, they always seem to play each other hard and – nostalgia wise, there’s nothing better than watching a Sunday night football game at Lambeau Field.

Prediction/Pick

Matt Nagy got lucky with a win on Thanksgiving, buying himself some time until at least the end of the season. I see this as a a 10 point game. 12.5 is too many points. Packers win, Bears cover.

Prediction: Packers 31 – Bears 21

Side: Bears +12.5

Total: OVER 43

The Rest:

Thursday Night Football

Steelers at Vikings – 8:20pm – U.S. Bank Stadium

Final: Viking 35 – Steelers 28

Sunday:

Raiders at Chiefs – 1pm – Arrowhead Stadium

Chiefs -9.5

Total: 48

Saints at Jets – 1pm – MetLife Stadium

Saints -5.5

Total: 42.5

Jaguars at Titans – 1pm – Nissan Stadium

Titans -9

Total: 43.5

Ravens at Browns – 1pm – FirstEnergy Stadium

Browns -3

Total: 43

Falcons at Panthers – 1pm – Bank of America Stadium

Panthers -2.5

Total: 41.5

Seahawks at Texans – 1pm – NRG Stadium

Seahawks -9.5

Total: 41.5

Lions at Broncos – 4:05pm – Empower Field at Mile High

Broncos -10

Total: 42

Giants at Chargers – 4:05pm – SoFi Stadium

Chargers -10

Total: 48.5

49ers at Bengals – 4:25pm – Paul Brown Stadium

49ers -1.5

Total: 49

Monday Night Football:

Rams at Cardinals – 8:15pm – State Farm Stadium

Cardinals -1

Total: 51

