Week 16 NFL Saturday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

With college football bowl season in full swing, the NFL is back on Saturdays through the rest of the 2023 campaign.

This Christmas weekend, we have two matchups: one between the Bengals and Steelers and another between the Bills and Chargers.

As always, our odds, previews, and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look:

Odds – Bengals @ Steelers

Spread: Bengals -2

Moneyline: Bengals -130/Steelers +110

Total: O/U 38.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Bengals head to Pittsburgh fresh off of their third win in a row, this one a come-from-behind victory over the Vikings. Quarterback Jake Browning has Cincinnati back in the playoff mix thanks to another 300+ yard passing performance, and with both of their top wide receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back in the mix, have a real opportunity to make some noise here down the stretch.

Their opponents this weekend in the Steelers have lost three straight since their 7-4 start, and are now turning to their third quarterback of the season. After an injury to Kenny Pickett and several poor performances from Mitchell Trubisky, Mike Tomlin announced on Monday that the team will start Mason Rudolph on Sunday.

That’s why I’m taking the Bengals. Two teams in opposite directions with playoffs on the line? Go with the hot club. Cincy -2 on the road.

Score: Bengals 24 – Steelers 16

Side: Bengals -2

Total: OVER 38.5

Odds – Bills @ Chargers

Spread: Bills -13.5

Moneyline: Bills -850/Chargers +590

Total: O/U 42.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Saturday’s second matchup, an 8:15 p.m. kickoff, will take place in Los Angeles between the Bills and the Chargers.

Buffalo comes into this one having won two in a row (most recently a 31-10 whooping of the Dallas Cowboys) and Josh Allen once again looks like the MVP-caliber quarterback he was just a few seasons ago.

The Chargers, meanwhile, welcome the Bills to LA fresh off of an embarrassing 63-21 defeat to the Raiders that resulted in the firing of head coach Brandon Staley. They’ll not turn to Giff Smith as their interim head coach as they finish out the 2023 season and look to find a more permanent partner for Justin Herbert.

With a new guy in charge breathing some new life into the Chargers, I’m taking them to cover. However, I think Buffalo ultimately pulls it out. LA with the points and the OVER. Both offenses can score.

Score: Bills 28 – Chargers 17

Side: Chargers +13.5

Total: OVER 42.5

