Week 18 NFL Saturday – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

It’s the final week of the 2023-24 NFL season, and there are still ample playoff spots and seedings to be determined.

Starting the weekend off are two premier contests: one in the AFC North between the Steelers and the Ravens, and another in the AFC South between the Texans and Colts.

As always, these odds, previews, and predictions are powered by our exclusive wagering partners at FanDuel Sportsbook. So head over there to make every moment more. Here’s a look at both of Saturday’s games:

Odds – Steelers @ Ravens

Spread: Steelers -4

Moneyline: Steelers -190/Ravens +160

Total: O/U 35.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The Ravens are locked into the AFC’s one-seed in the NFL playoffs next week, meaning they’ll have a bye on Wild Card Weekend and won’t have to play until the weekend of January 20-21. That’s why they’re resting quarterback Lamar Jackson and giving Tyler “Snoop” Huntley the start in their season finale.

Baltimore also signed running back Dalvin Cook on Thursday, per his agency. This will give the run game an added boost down the stretch of the postseason. Cook had been with the Jets this year following a successful career in Minnesota but struggled in

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

As for the Steelers, they’re playing for it all on Saturday afternoon as they can potentially get into the postseason with a win. There are plenty of ways for them to do so, so here’s NFL Network’s Peter Schrager with a breakdown:

The many ways the @steelers can get a Wild Card Spot… Have no fear Pittsburgh, @PSchrags as Dr. Playoff-Enstein is here pic.twitter.com/TL8Yev8vAY — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) January 2, 2024

Ultimately, with Pittsburgh playing for more and Baltimore resting some starters, I’m going with the Steelers to win this one and give them a fighting chance at the postseason.

Score: Steelers 24 – Ravens 17

Side: Steelers -4

Total: OVER 35.5

Odds – Texans @ Colts

Spread: Texans -1.5

Moneyline: Texans -118/Colts EVEN

Total: O/U 47.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Saturday night’s NFL matchup gives us the Texans at the Colts, another contest with massive playoff implications as the winner of the game also wins the AFC South and gets an automatic postseason berth.

Houston, behind quarterback C.J. Stroud, has done a complete 180° since last season’s 3-13-1 finish. The rookie signal-caller is the odds-on favorite to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year Award at -850 according to FanDuel Sportsbook. He’s thrown for 3,844 yards and 21 touchdowns to just five interceptions this season.

The Colts, meanwhile, rebounded early on this year after losing their own rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to a shoulder injury that cost him his first NFL season. With Gardner Minshew under center, Indy has put together a 9-7 record and is now just one win away from their first AFC South championship since 2014.

Trending Celtics Shake Off Magic Team That Once Bothered Them More Than Any

I’m going with Houston in this one. I like what DeMeco Ryan has done with this Texans team in 2023. They continue their impressive season with a postseason berth.

Score: Texans 27 – Colts 20

Side: Texans -1.5

Total: UNDER 47.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.