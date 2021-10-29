Week 7 NFL Picks + College Football Betting Lines & Predictions | BetOnline All Access Full Show

Ally looks at this week’s updated odds for the Super Bowl along with the NCAA top Team. Updated World Series Odds, along with new futures and props for the 2024 US Presidential Election. Top NFL games for the week as Drew Butler sits down with retired NFL players Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas to talk Picks and Predictions for the week.

Also, Aaron Murray is back with Drew Butler to look at key matchups in College Football as Michigan heads to Michigan State, can Florida try and stop #1 Georgia, and Penn State trying to bounce back against Ohio State. Top picks, stats, and more.

Chapters:

00:00 Intro

01:40 Most Hated NFL Team, World Series Odds, 2024 Election Odds

05:08 Michigan vs Michigan State Predictions

06:51 Georgia vs Florida Predictions

08:56 Penn State vs Ohio State Predictions

11:03 BetOnline Promo

12:07 Steelers vs Browns Picks

13:54 Titans vs Colts Picks

16:56 Cowboys vs Vikings Picks

18:21 Outro

