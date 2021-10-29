Week 7 NFL Picks + College Football Betting Lines & Predictions | BetOnline All Access Full Show

Ally looks at this week’s updated odds for the Super Bowl along with the NCAA top Team. Updated World Series Odds, along with new futures and props for the 2024 US Presidential Election. Top NFL games for the week as Drew Butler sits down with retired NFL players Anthony Becht and Jonathan Casillas to talk Picks and Predictions for the week.
Also, Aaron Murray is back with Drew Butler to look at key matchups in College Football as Michigan heads to Michigan State, can Florida try and stop #1 Georgia, and Penn State trying to bounce back against Ohio State. Top picks, stats, and more.
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
01:40 Most Hated NFL Team, World Series Odds, 2024 Election Odds
05:08 Michigan vs Michigan State Predictions
06:51 Georgia vs Florida Predictions
08:56 Penn State vs Ohio State Predictions
11:03 BetOnline Promo
12:07 Steelers vs Browns Picks
13:54 Titans vs Colts Picks
16:56 Cowboys vs Vikings Picks
18:21 Outro
