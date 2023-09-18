Week Two Monday Night Football Doubleheader – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

Monday Night Football is back for week two, this time with a doubleheader.

We’ve got the Saints and Panthers kicking off at 7:15 p.m. tonight followed by the Browns and Steelers kicking off at 8:15 p.m.

The good news? You can get on both of them at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at each game with a preview, prediction, and pick:

Odds – Saints vs. Panthers

Spread: Saints -3

Moneyline: Saints -166/Panthers +140

Total: O/U 39.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

Is there anything better than getting a look at the number one pick in primetime? Bryce Young, the Panthers’ first overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, will take the field on Monday night in Carolina for the team’s home opener. Young’s new squad struggled in his pro debut last Sunday, scoring just 10 points turning the ball over three times, and committing nine penalties.

As for the Saints, they have a new quarterback too. The team signed free agent signal caller Derek Carr to a four-year, $150 million contract this offseason to lead New Orleans into the post-Brees era. The former Raider threw for 305 yards in his NOLA debut last week and has his squad at 1-0 heading into Monday night.

They’ll get to 2-0 against this Panthers team. I think Young has promise, but the rest of the team around him, specifically the offensive line, isn’t ready for it. The Saints win a low-scorer. I like the under.

Score: Saints 17 – Panthers 10

Side: Saints -3

Total: UNDER 39.6

Odds – Browns vs. Steelers

Spread: Browns -2.5

Moneyline: Browns -136/Steelers +116

Total: O/U 38.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

I fell in love with the Steelers this Summer. The Kenny Pickett to George Pickens connection looked sensational in the preseason, TJ Watt was coming back with a vengeance, and their two-headed monster of Harris and Warren looks ready to roll in the backfield.

And then they played the 49ers in week one.

After their 30-7 loss to San Francisco, my confidence in Pittsburgh has quickly depleted, and now they welcome the 1-0 Browns to Acrisure Stadium on Monday night.

Cleveland is led by quarterback Deshaun Watson who looks to be back to form after missing the 2021 seasons and slowly making his way back in 2022. The signal caller threw for 154 yards and one touchdown last week while adding 45 yards and a score on the ground. On the other side, Grant Delpit led the way with eight tackles and Myles Garrett notched his first sack of the season on Joe Burrow. Pickett is next on his list.

I like Cleveland again tonight, and I like the OVER 38.5. Chubb goes for 100+ and Cleveland wins one that isn’t as close as the final score indicates.

Score: Browns 28 – Steelers 21

Side: Browns -2.5

Total: OVER 38.5

Make sure to follow Mike on Twitter @mikekadlick and head to FanDuel, America’s Number One Sportsbook, for all of your sports wagering.