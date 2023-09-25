Week Three Monday Night Football Doubleheader – Betting Odds, Previews, and Predictions

For the second week in a row, we’ve got ourselves a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

First, the Eagles are in Tampa for a matchup against the Buccaneers for a 7:15 p.m. kickoff, and then the Rams and the Bengals follow suit at at 8:15 p.m.

Two games means two games to bet on with our exclusive wagering partner, FanDuel Sportsbook. Here’s a look at each game with a preview, prediction, and pick:

Odds – Eagles vs. Buccaneers

Spread: Eagles -4.5

Moneyline: Eagles -225/Buccaneers +188

Total: O/U 44.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

The defending NFC champion Eagles have been the quietest 2-0 team in football. After beating the Patriots 25-20 in their season opener, they welcomed the Vikings to Lincoln Financial in Week 2 and won a tight one 34-20. Jalen Hurts has accounted for four touchdowns through two games, DeAndre Swift and Devonta Smith are running wild, and that vaunted Philly defense looks to have it’s mojo back from a season ago.

Their opponents this weekend, the Buccaneers, are also 2-0 behind the performance of quarterback Baker Mayfield. On his fourth team in three seasons, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick seems to have his footing again in Florida, and with that comes confidence – his secret weapon. Tampa’s defense, of course, has helped allowing just 17 points in each of their first two matchups.

After watching what Mayfield did in his first game with the Rams last season under the bright lights, it’s impossible to bet against him in this primetime spot. The Bucs win a tight one and get themselves to 3-0. I also like the under.

Score: Buccaneers 21 – Eagles 20

Side: Buccaneers +4.5

Total: UNDER 44.5

Odds – Rams vs. Bengals

Spread: Bengals -3

Moneyline: Bengals -154/Rams +130

Total: O/U 43.5

Storylines, Predictions, and Pick

A rematch of Super Bowl LVI, the Rams are headed to Cincinnati to take on the 0-2 Bengals, whose only concern right now is the health of their quarterback.

Joe Burrow, who’s dealing with a calf injury, seldom practiced this week but according to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini is “going through a workout this morning” and there is optimism that he’ll play on Monday night. His availability is the key to them not starting 0-3.

As for the Rams, they’re 1-1 and are riding the high of rookie phenom Puka Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU who’s playing the role of Matthew Stafford’s favorite wide receiver as Cooper Kupp recovers from a hamstring injury. Nacua has 266 yards on 26 catches through two games with LA.

I think the Rams’ luck continues with Burrow still clearly injured. Kyren Williams runs wild on the Cincy defense and The Bengals fall to 0-3 while also strongly considering putting their quarterback on the shelf to get healthy.

Score: Rams 28 – Bengals 17

Side: Rams +3

Total: OVER 43.5

