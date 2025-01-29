We’re about ready to write off the Bruins | Poke the Bear

The Bruins got embarrassed by the Sabres, failing to back up their big talk, and with Lindholm and McAvoy set to return, the question is whether their impact will be real or just fool’s gold. On top of that, this free agent signing group is looking rough, adding even more concerns for the team moving forward. Conor Ryan and Evan Marinofsky break it all down.

