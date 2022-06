BOSTON — Draymond Green was showered with “[expletive] you Draymond!” chants by the TD Garden crowd in Game 3. Green struggled only finishing with 2 PTS, 3 AST, 4 REB and ended up fouling out. Boston secured a 116-100 win vs the Warriors to take a 2-1 series lead.

Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon discuss Green’s game and the antics of the Boston crowd.