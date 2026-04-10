Were the Celtics Holding Back in Final Knicks Battle? | Celtics Beat

Keith Smith covers the NBA for Spotrac. Keith joins the program to discuss the Boston Celtics’ most recent loss to the New York Knicks, Jayson Tatum exorcising some demons in Madison Square Garden, and whether Boston should actually trade for Giannis. X: @KeithSmithNBA

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