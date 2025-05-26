What a Jaylen-led Celtics look like + Will Tatum return to form? | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this week’s show, Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss the current state of the playoffs, led by the Oklahoma City Thunder, who for the first time under GM and Massachusetts native Sam Presti, are the odds-on favorite to win it all. We also discuss what a Jaylen Brown-led Celtics look like next season, Jayson Tatum being all-NBA First team again, and the emergence of former Celtic Aron Nesmith in Indiana’s strong showing thus far in the playoffs.

Make sure to SUBSCRIBE to the BIG NBA Podcast on CLNS Media, Apple and Spotify!

📺YouTube: ⁠http://youtube.com/@CLNSMEDIA⁠

🍎Apple: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/24n2h6fx: ⁠

✳️Spotify: ⁠https://tinyurl.com/8f9e756c

The Big 3 NBA Podcast is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to ⁠⁠⁠https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS⁠