What Anton Stralman Offers & Questions About Nick Foligno’s Future

Evan Marinofsky of New England Hockey Journal and Conor Ryan of Boston Sports Journal discuss the Bruins giving Anton Stralman a PTO. What does this mean down the line? They also get into Jakub Zboril looking great, the role of Nick Foligno and the future of Jack Studnicka.

