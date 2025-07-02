What Are Bruins Doing in Free Agency? | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s free-agent signings and the setting reasonable expectations for next season.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️

1:30 – Reaction to Bruins Free Agency signings

18:07 – Prizepicks

19:25 – James Hagens performance at Bruins development camp

20:23 – Will Bruins play the young guys this season?

29:44 – Expectations for Bruins offense this season?

32:27 – Subscribe to the Podcast

33:18 – What needs to go right for Bruins to contend for playoff spot?

35:17 – Previewing 2026 NHL Draft

36:37 – Expectations for Bruins this season

40:07 – Wrapping up