What Are Bruins Doing in Free Agency? | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Evan discuss Boston’s free-agent signings and the setting reasonable expectations for next season.

⏰️0:00 – EPISODE TIMELINE⏰️
1:30 – Reaction to Bruins Free Agency signings
19:25 – James Hagens performance at Bruins development camp
20:23 – Will Bruins play the young guys this season?
29:44 – Expectations for Bruins offense this season?
33:18 – What needs to go right for Bruins to contend for playoff spot?
35:17 – Previewing 2026 NHL Draft
36:37 – Expectations for Bruins this season
40:07 – Wrapping up

