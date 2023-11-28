What Are the Basic Rules of American Football? How Does the NFL Work?

American football is a sport where you will find lots of touchdowns and tackles happening. There is a lot of strategy, athleticism, and teamwork involved in this. But, you might find it confusing to understand the basic rules if you are new to this game.

Till the time you don’t understand the rules, you won’t be able to passionately follow this beautiful sport. So, it’s time to look at some of the basic rules of American football and see how the NFL works.

1. Objective and Scoring

The objective of American football is quite simple and interesting. Score more points than the opposition team within the fixed time. In football, points are earned by crossing the opponent’s goal line with the ball, which is worth six points. This is called securing a touchdown.

A touchdown is scored either by running with the ball into the end zone or catching a pass from a teammate.

2. Downs and Yardage

A team can advance the ball at least 10 yards on four downs in order to reach the opponent’s end zone. That’s called a down. If they advance the ball 10 yards or more within these four downs, they earn a first down, and the down count resets. During this process, the offense tries to move the ball closer to the opponent’s goal line.

3. The Role of the Quarterback

Quarterbacks are the masterminds of an offense. They are the one who calls plays, makes quick decisions, and executes them perfectly. They are the team’s leader on the field, responsible for reading defenses, identifying opportunities, and passing the ball to their teammates effectively.

4. Passing and Rushing

Passing and rushing are the ways to move the ball forward. Passing means throwing the ball to a teammate downfield and trying to make yards as fast as possible. Rushing means running with the ball.

This is the first part of the basic rules of American football. Let us look at the other half of the rules which is much more interesting.

5. Tackling and Defense

The job of defense is to stop the offense from scoring. It is done by stopping the attack and regaining the ball possession. Tackling means bringing the ball carrier down, stopping their progress, and limiting further yardage gains.

6. Turnovers and Possession

A turnover happens when the offense loses the ball position to the defense. This can happen in many ways like interception, a fumble, or a turnover on downs.

When the defense gains possession, it automatically turns into an offense. And this cycle of attempts to advance the ball and score points continues.

7. Field Goals

If the offense is within a reasonable distance of the opponent’s goal line, they can go for a field goal. A field goal is worth three points and is scored by kicking the ball through the goalposts. Field goals are usually attempted on fourth down when the offense is unlikely to cover 10 yards within the remaining downs.

8. Safeties

A safety is handed to the defense when the offense is tackled in their own end zone. This results in two points being awarded to the defensive team and the ball possession at the 20-yard line.

9. The NFL and Its Structure

The National Football League is the top professional American football league in the US. It has 32 teams divided into two conferences. The American Football Conference and the National Football Conference.

Each regular season consists of 17 games. In this, each team plays 16 games against conference opponents and 1 against a non-conference.

10. Playoffs

There will be 7 top teams from each conference who qualify for the playoffs after every regular season. The playoffs conclude in the Super Bowl which is the championship game of the NFL.

How to Watch American Football Online?

The first thing that is very important to enjoy watching American football is the uninterrupted viewing experience. If you want to watch the NFL championship through a streaming device, then make sure to choose a reliable device that comes with uninterrupted streaming.

Amazon Firestick is one such reliable device that makes your football viewing experience much better. The device is easy to configure and set up and most importantly, it comes at an affordable price.

The Bottom Line

You need to understand the basic rules of a game to enjoy it inside out. It’s the same case with American Football. Even though American Football is one of the most popular, some people don’t know much about it.

So now that you have understood the rules and how the National Football League works, we just hope that you enjoy the game as much as you enjoy any other game. Have a happy viewing experience!