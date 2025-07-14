Close Menu
NHL

What are the best/worst-case scenarios for the 2024-25 Bruins? | Poke the Bear

Dec 2, 2021
Dec 2, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Boston Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman (1) and Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak (88) celebrate after a shutout win against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson dive into expectations for the 2025-26 Boston Bruins and the risks tied to what could be another retooling year. With questions lingering about the roster’s top-end talent and long-term direction, Conor and Ty examine whether the Bruins can remain competitive while building toward the future.

