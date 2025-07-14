What are the best/worst-case scenarios for the 2024-25 Bruins? | Poke the Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor Ryan and Ty Anderson dive into expectations for the 2025-26 Boston Bruins and the risks tied to what could be another retooling year. With questions lingering about the roster’s top-end talent and long-term direction, Conor and Ty examine whether the Bruins can remain competitive while building toward the future.

Poke the Bear is Powered by:

💰 Prize Picks – ⁠⁠⁠https://prizepicks.onelink.me/LME0/CLNS⁠⁠⁠

Download the app today and use Code CLNS when you sign up & Get $50 instantly when you play $5!