What Are the Odds Tiger Woods Competes at the Masters This Weekend?

After a near fatal car accident back in February of 2021, Tiger Woods could potentially play in a PGA golf tournament again.

Though he did play an exhibition with his son Charlie back in December, this could be Tiger’s first official competition since the crash.

There were reports coming in as early as last week that Woods’ private jet had taken off from his home in Florida towards Augusta, Georgia – and it was confirmed that the 15-time major champion began practicing this weekend. Woods announced on his Twitter on Sunday that he will be a game-time decision come Thursday.

I will be heading up to Augusta today to continue my preparation and practice. It will be a game-time decision on whether I compete. Congratulations to 16-year-old Anna Davis on an amazing win at the @anwagolf and good luck to all the kids in the @DriveChipPutt. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 3, 2022

According to BetOnline.ag, Woods is heavily favored to compete at (-600) and it’s a now a long shot that he won’t play at (+400),

Will Tiger Woods take part in The Masters?

Yes -600 (1/6)

No +400 (4/1)

Just four months ago when I wrote about Woods playing in PNC with Charlie, BetOnline had virtually no faith in him playing in the Master’s. Here’s an excerpt from article in December:

It isn’t likely that Woods plays in a major again until July according to BetOnline. Here are the odds for which major he plays in first: Open Championship – July 2022 (+140) U.S. Open – June 2022 (+225) Masters – April 2022 (+350) PGA Championship – May 2022 (+600) Woods has a 16/1(+1600) chance at winning another one of these major tournaments, something he hasn’t done since the 2019 Masters. The chances he wins any PGA event in 2022 are a little bit shorter at 10/1 (+1000), with his best tournament finish set at O/U 50.5.

Now – he’s on the verge of competing this weekend, has +5500 odds to win another green jacket, and is on the right track towards yet another incredible comeback.

As far as how well he’ll actually play this weekend – we’ll obviously have to see. Here’s a look at BetOnline’s slew of props for Woods heading into the tournament.

Although it isn’t likely that we see the best of Woods this weekend, it’s awesome to see him back in the fold. The sport of golf is so much better with Tiger around.

