What Are the Real Effects of Jaylen Brown vs Stephen A. Smith? | The Big 3 NBA Podcast

A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis return with another episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast. Today, they discuss the feud between Jaylen Brown and Stephen A. Smith. As the two exchange blows on the internet, does this have a real-world impact on Jaylen Brown and his career? Who’s right and wrong? Later, they dive into the Eastern and Western Conference Finals and make their predictions.

0:00 – Intro

1:58 – Jaylen Brown vs Stephen A

16:15 – PrizePicks

18:00 – Knicks vs Cavaliers

27:00 – Thunder vs Spurs

39:48 – Wrapping Up

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