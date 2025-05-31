Close Menu
Subscribe
Featured

What Bruins need in their next Head Coach | Poke The Bear

CLNS MediaBy Updated:1 Min Read

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss the latest on the Bruins’ head-coaching search, what a new head coach should prioritize in Boston, and the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers.

0:00 – Welcome
2:40 – Latest on Bruins Head Coaching Search
10:30 – If Bruins Hire Marco Sturm
12:45 – Young guys on Bruins need to get PT next year
20:45 – Bruins new play style under new head coach
31:30 – Stanley Cup Finals Preview
38:30 – Should NHL Playoff Format Change?
44:55 – Wrapping up

Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.