What Bruins need in their next Head Coach | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss the latest on the Bruins’ head-coaching search, what a new head coach should prioritize in Boston, and the Stanley Cup Final between the Panthers and Oilers.
0:00 – Welcome
2:40 – Latest on Bruins Head Coaching Search
10:30 – If Bruins Hire Marco Sturm
12:45 – Young guys on Bruins need to get PT next year
20:45 – Bruins new play style under new head coach
31:30 – Stanley Cup Finals Preview
38:30 – Should NHL Playoff Format Change?
44:55 – Wrapping up