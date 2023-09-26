What Can Lamar Stevens Bring to the Celtics?

In the latest Celtics Beat, Adam and Evan discuss the recent Celtics signings and news. After being tied to him weeks back after the Celtics brought in multiple wings for workouts, Boston has signed forward Lamar Stevens to a training camp deal. What does the former Cavalier bring to the Celtics, and will he make the final roster? Join in as we discuss what Lamar Stevens could mean for the rest of the roster!

