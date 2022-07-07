Subscribe
NBA

What Can Malcom Brogdon & Danilo Gallinari Bring to Celtics?

What will Brogdon and Gallinari provide for the Celtics?
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn & Kwani A. Lunis discuss the What Can Malcom Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari Bring to Celtics? Also, what impact it will have on the total roster?

The A List Podcast with Sherrod and Kwani, is available on iTunes, Spotify, YouTube as well as all of your podcasting apps. Subscribe, and give us the gift that never gets old or moldy- a 5-Star review – before you leave!

Full podcast: https://youtu.be/wZ73luMGrDE

The A List Podcast is Powered by Indeed! Start hiring RIGHT NOW with a 75$ SPONSORED JOB CREDIT to upgrade your job post at https://Indeed.com/ALIST

The A List Podcast is Powered by BetOnline.ag, Use Promo Code: CLNS50 for a 50% Welcome Bonus On Your First Deposit!

Post Views: 0
Share.

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.