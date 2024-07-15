What can the Bruins Expect from Nikita Zadorov?

On this episode of Bruins Beat, Evan Marinofsky and Conor Ryan take a closer look at what the Bruins will get from Nikita Zadorov. How much will his size and physicality impact the Bruins’ team identity, and is it enough to match the teams that have overpowered them in the past? Plus, Evan can’t help but mention who Nikita Zadorov reminds him of, despite Zadorov’s insistence on not being compared to this Bruins’ legend. All that, and much more!

Topics:

– Conor got married!

– What should the expectations of Zadorov be?

– How does he help them in the playoffs?

– Who Lindholm and Zadorov remind Evan of…

