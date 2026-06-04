What Can the Celtics Learn from the Knicks & Spurs? | Big 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode, Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis preview the top storylines and players to watch in the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs. They then dive into how the Finals affect the Celtics. What can Boston learn from these two teams? Should the Celtics try to mimic something we see in this series? Lastly, the guys discuss one player under contract for next season who needs a good summer (in the worst way).

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