What Celtics Can Learn from NBA Finals | BIG 3 NBA Podcast

On this episode of The Big 3 NBA Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Kwani A. Lunis, and Gary Washburn react to major NBA headlines including Austin Ainge leaving Boston to become President of Basketball Operations for the Utah Jazz and the fallout from the Knicks firing Tom Thibodeau. The trio also previews the NBA Finals matchup. Plus, Gary shares key lessons the Celtics can take from the two teams still standing and what Boston must adjust to reach the top again.

