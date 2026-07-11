What Could a Fraser Minten Extension Look Like?

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Evan Marinofsky fills in for Conor Ryan and chats with Ty Anderson about all the latest Bruins moves and what might still be to come.

0:00 – Intro

0:45 – Traveling Stories & Summer Check-In

2:35 – Bruins Offseason Moves Breakdown

9:39 – Too Many Defensemen — Who Gets Moved?

15:35 – PrizePicks

16:51 – Fraser Minten Extension Talk

22:43 – The Zacha Question

28:13 – Where Do the Bruins Stand as Contenders?

29:29 – Breaking Down the Atlantic Division Race

41:01 – Closing Thoughts

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