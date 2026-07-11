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What Could a Fraser Minten Extension Look Like?

Evan Marinofsky and Ty Anderson preview upcoming moves for the Bruins
CLNS MediaBy 1 Min Read

On this episode of Poke the Bear, Evan Marinofsky fills in for Conor Ryan and chats with Ty Anderson about all the latest Bruins moves and what might still be to come.

0:00 – Intro
0:45 – Traveling Stories & Summer Check-In
2:35 – Bruins Offseason Moves Breakdown
9:39 – Too Many Defensemen — Who Gets Moved?
15:35 – PrizePicks
16:51 – Fraser Minten Extension Talk
22:43 – The Zacha Question
28:13 – Where Do the Bruins Stand as Contenders?
29:29 – Breaking Down the Atlantic Division Race
41:01 – Closing Thoughts

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