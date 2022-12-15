What did we learn about the Celtics out west?

On episode 106 of the A List Podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely and Gary Washburn discuss what they learned about the Boston Celtics following their 6-game road trip.

TIMESTAMPS:

0:00 Intro

0:30 What did we learn about the Celtics after their 4-2 road trip?

3:52 Jayson Tatum’s road trip

9:09 JT’s MVP case

17:38 Robert Williams is day-to-day; When will they bring him back?

20:40 Blake Griffin takes over for Al Horford

25:40 Working Rob back & Blake’s minutes

30:50 Grading Joe Mazzulla and discussing his timeout strategy

40:30 Draymond gets fan tossed in Milwaukee

49:30 Khris Middleton’s return (Bucks 4-1 since his return)

55:05 Cade Cunningham out for the season

57:15 Boston’s upcoming 7 game homestand

