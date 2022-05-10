What Do Bucks Fans Think of the Refs vs Celtics?

MILWAUKEE — Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon invade the Deer District in Milwaukee and ask Bucks fans what they think of the REFS in Celtics vs Bucks, Boston fan’s complaints over the officiating and how Giannis Antetokounmpo is officiated on a special edition of the Garden Report outside Fiserv Forum before the Celtics beat the Bucks in Game 4 on Monday.
The Celtics and Bucks have both shared moments of frustration with the refs during their second round series. Milwaukee fans reacted to Boston's complaints.
By Bobby Manning1 Min Read
