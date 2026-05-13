What Do the Bruins do at Center + Early Offseason Targets | Pucks with Haggs

On this week’s Pucks with Haggs podcast host Joe Haggerty and guest Mick Colageo discuss Evan Gold potentially leaving the B’s front office for the Vancouver Canucks, and what the Bruins could hope to do at the center position moving forward.

0:00 – Welcome in Mick!

3:08 – Reaction to Rumors of Evan Gold leaving the Bruins Front Office

11:31 – Providence Bruins eliminated in AHL Playoffs

16:59 – Awaken 180

18:05 – Prizepicks

20:30 – Subscribe to the podcast!

21:09 – What do the Bruins do at Center moving forward?

39:30 – Looking at potential Bruins Targets this offseason

42:59 – Frederic Brunet vs Mason Lohrei

45:49 – Surprise player to make roster next season

50:18 – Joe & Mick answer your Bruins questions!

55:58 – Wrapping up!

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