What do the Bruins do with the 7th Pick?  | Poke The Bear

CLNS Media

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Marco Sturm’s most pressing tasks, Boston’s trade for Victor Soderstrom, and the chances of Boston dealing away with the No. 7 pick.

0:00 – Welcome
1:21 – Takeaways on Marco Sturm Hiring
17:37 – Bruins acquire Victor Soderstrom from Blackhawks
26:15 – Should the Bruins trade the 7th Pick in NHL Draft?
36:52 – Hypothetical Jason Robertson trade
39:10 – Wrapping up

CLNS Media Network is your destination for everything sports. With some of the top writers in Boston sports, we keep you up to date with an insider scoop.

