What do the Bruins do with the 7th Pick?  | Poke The Bear

In this episode of Poke The Bear, Conor and Ty discuss Marco Sturm’s most pressing tasks, Boston’s trade for Victor Soderstrom, and the chances of Boston dealing away with the No. 7 pick.

0:00 – Welcome

1:21 – Takeaways on Marco Sturm Hiring

15:34 – Prizepicks

17:37 – Bruins acquire Victor Soderstrom from Blackhawks

26:15 – Should the Bruins trade the 7th Pick in NHL Draft?

36:52 – Hypothetical Jason Robertson trade

39:10 – Wrapping up

Poke The Bear is presented by:

