What do the Bruins want for Christmas?

Pucks with Haggs host Joe Haggerty and guests Kevin Paul Dupont from the Boston Globe and Mick Colageo discuss the B’s finishing strong going into the Christmas break, and whether Chris Kreider would be a nice present under the Christmas tree.

Pucks with Haggs is presented by:

Prize Picks! Get in on the excitement with PrizePicks, America’s No. 1 Fantasy Sports App, where you can turn your hoops knowledge into serious cash. Download the app today and use code CLNS to get $50 when you play $5! PrizePicks, run your game! Go to https://PrizePicks.com/CLNS

Gametime! Take the guesswork out of buying NBA tickets with Gametime. Download the Gametime app, create an account, and use code CLNS for $20 off your first purchase. Download Gametime today. What time is it? Gametime! Terms apply. Go to https://gametime.co !